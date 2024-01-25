BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after acquiring an additional 32,930 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $785.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $116.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $596.18 and a one year high of $819.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $775.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $711.54.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.78%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $14,328,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,484,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

