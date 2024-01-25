BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after buying an additional 21,553 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 856,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,069,000 after acquiring an additional 33,677 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 338,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 273,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 59,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the third quarter worth $3,827,000.

In other BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 57,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of 13.15 per share, with a total value of 751,180.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,666,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 153,418,801.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,239,380 shares of company stock valued at $45,565,294 in the last 90 days.

NYSE:BMEZ traded up 0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 15.16. 195,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,994. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 17.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.0909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

