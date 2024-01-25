Black Swift Group LLC Takes $170,000 Position in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLCO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Bausch + Lomb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $20.00 price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.18.

BLCO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.24. The company had a trading volume of 80,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,711. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.06. Bausch + Lomb Co. has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.68 million. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products for therapeutic use, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

