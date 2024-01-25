Black Swift Group LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned 0.15% of WW International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in WW International by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 25,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WW International during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,379,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,087,000. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,407,000. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW International stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,500,050. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.78. WW International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Further Reading

