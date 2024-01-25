Black Swift Group LLC Sells 49,925 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Black Swift Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,925 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 1.2% of Black Swift Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $331,955,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VICI Properties by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after buying an additional 3,039,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in VICI Properties by 98,059.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,949,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,693 shares during the period. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 842,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,853,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.63 and a 1 year high of $35.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

