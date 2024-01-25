Black Swift Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 325.8% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,090,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after purchasing an additional 834,000 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,661,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,486,000 after buying an additional 2,480,084 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,508,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 45,768 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of BHC stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.06. 537,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,133. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $10.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 1,124.72% and a negative net margin of 11.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

