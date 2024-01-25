Black Swift Group LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Black Swift Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.15. 376,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,960. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $191.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.92.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.54.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

