Black Swift Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $28,000. Quarry LP increased its position in EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.41. 46,822 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $113.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.07.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. EnerSys had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Featured Articles

