Black Swift Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OLO by 35.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,525,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $8,804,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in OLO by 384.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,710,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,880,000 after buying an additional 1,356,896 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OLO alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of OLO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,340.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OLO news, CRO Diego Panama sold 13,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $76,833.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 581,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,202.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $48,193.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,340.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,977 shares of company stock valued at $219,523. Corporate insiders own 39.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLO shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of OLO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OLO from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.90.

View Our Latest Report on OLO

OLO Price Performance

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 150,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,063. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.89. Olo Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.24 million, a P/E ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.24.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.31 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 23.60%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

OLO Profile

(Free Report)

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.