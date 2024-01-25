Black Swift Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 116,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,000. Black Swift Group LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Stock Performance

PFFA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.61. 114,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,876. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $21.71.

Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

The Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP US Preferred Stock index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US preferred stock that leverages the portfolio to varying degrees. The fund seeks current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.