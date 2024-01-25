Bittensor Price Tops $339.56 on Major Exchanges (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and approximately $20.65 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $339.56 or 0.00852002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,110,563 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,108,492. The last known price of Bittensor is 319.49383256 USD and is up 13.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,957,074.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

