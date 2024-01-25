Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Market Cap Tops $910,556.88

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00053882 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00055944 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00019208 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000605 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

