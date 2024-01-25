Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Down 5.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $0.0832 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $38,958.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00131222 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00035081 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004681 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000108 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002454 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.