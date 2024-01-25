Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.

Adriatic Metals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The firm has a market cap of £493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for silver, zinc, lead, copper, gold, and barite deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project located in Serbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.