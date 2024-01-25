Berenberg Bank Cuts Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Price Target to GBX 240

Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 240 ($3.05) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.54% from the company’s previous close.
Adriatic Metals Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of LON:ADT1 opened at GBX 167.20 ($2.12) on Wednesday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 217 ($2.76). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 177.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 23.92, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.04. The firm has a market cap of £493.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1,194.29 and a beta of 1.27.
About Adriatic Metals
