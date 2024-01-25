Benchmark Trims Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Target Price to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NUTX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 1,281,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 224,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 275,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares in the company, valued at $62,059,238.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Featured Articles

