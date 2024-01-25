Benchmark Trims Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Target Price to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
NUTX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 1,281,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.
