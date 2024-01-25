Benchmark Trims Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Target Price to $1.00

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Benchmark from $1.50 to $1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nutex Health Stock Up 0.4 %

NUTX stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.14. 1,281,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,821,129. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Nutex Health has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $91.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Nutex Health alerts:

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.00 million. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 26.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutex Health will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

In other news, CEO Thomas T. Vo purchased 275,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $63,296.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,059,238.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 224,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.23 per share, with a total value of $51,704.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 269,547,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,995,942.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 275,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $63,296.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,822,776 shares in the company, valued at $62,059,238.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 640,000 shares of company stock worth $148,600. Company insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nutex Health in the second quarter valued at $109,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.