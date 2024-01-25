Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,189 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 0.2 %

BDX traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $234.96. The company had a trading volume of 334,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,496. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $228.62 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.68.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

