BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.60.

BCE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.44. The stock had a trading volume of 718,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,224. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.67%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

