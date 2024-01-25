Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.30-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Barings BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.08. 223,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,051. The stock has a market cap of $967.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. Barings BDC has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

