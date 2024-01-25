Barclays Trims Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Target Price to $69.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Performance

EIX opened at $65.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $74.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

