Barclays Raises Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $65.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEG. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $56.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.78 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 40.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,912 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Public Service Enterprise Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 142,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,926,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

