Barclays Increases IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $260.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

NYSE IQV traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $212.94. The stock had a trading volume of 126,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,801. IQVIA has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $241.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $218.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.07.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in IQVIA by 59,295.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after buying an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

