Barclays Increases Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target to $47.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Barclays from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.18.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 158,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,339. Catalent has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $74.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.55%. Catalent’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalent will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Catalent by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Catalent by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,904,000 after purchasing an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

