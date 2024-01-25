Barclays Cuts Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target to $86.00

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

JACK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.61.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $77.39. The company had a trading volume of 49,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,408. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.59.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

