Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $51.00

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.75.

Banner Trading Up 2.8 %

Banner Announces Dividend

Banner stock opened at $49.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.03. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $67.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,733 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $86,701.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,316.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banner

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 923.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

