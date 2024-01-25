Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Cut by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,149,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 45.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $32.98. 36,379,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,486,961. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.84. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

