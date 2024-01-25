Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 837,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 804,055 shares.The stock last traded at $8.81 and had previously closed at $8.90.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BBVA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; leasing, factoring, brokerage, and asset management services; and manages pension and investment funds.

