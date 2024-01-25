Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.27 EPS

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported ($4.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($4.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banc of California had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 20.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Shares of BANC traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.24. 4,486,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $18.26. The stock has a market cap of $817.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

BANC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banc of California in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Banc of California from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banc of California in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,057.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $123,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463,143 shares in the company, valued at $31,208,021.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 34.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Banc of California in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Banc of California by 158.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Banc of California by 63.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Banc of California in the second quarter valued at $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses in California. It offers personal banking products and services, including checking account, debit Mastercard, certificates of deposit, and savings and money market accounts, as well as online and mobile banking services; personal credit cards; and specialty banking services.

