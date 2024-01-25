Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes $314,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122,156 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after buying an additional 187,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after acquiring an additional 213,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $633,960,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $485.00 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $331.75 and a 52-week high of $494.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $465.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.03 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total value of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,169.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

