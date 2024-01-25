Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 54 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,797 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,667 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.3% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 11.4% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.88.

BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.00. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $176.25 and a 52-week high of $267.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

