Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,705 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 203,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,589,000 after acquiring an additional 26,670 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 92.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 295.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,057,000 after buying an additional 160,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.23.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $108.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $139.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $513.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

