Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Acquires 2,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 433.3% during the 3rd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Scott Martin acquired 11,019 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $168,260.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,092.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

NYSE KRP opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.15. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day moving average is $15.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.73%. This is an increase from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 161.91%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

See Also

