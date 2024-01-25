Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BDGI shares. Acumen Capital raised their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Badger Infrastructure Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE BDGI opened at C$46.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.18. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1 year low of C$24.55 and a 1 year high of C$47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total value of C$182,124.80. In other Badger Infrastructure Solutions news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.39, for a total transaction of C$182,124.80. Also, Senior Officer Leon Joseph Steven Walsh purchased 2,372 shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$40.57 per share, with a total value of C$96,230.85. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,197 shares of company stock worth $125,445 and have sold 68,400 shares worth $2,728,875. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Infrastructure Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.