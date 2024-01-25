AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.650 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AXIS Capital also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.65 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $51.25 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

