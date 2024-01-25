Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Holdings Cut by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 37.5% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,172,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,695,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $166.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.35. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.74 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $179.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.40.

Avis Budget Group Announces Dividend

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $16.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.54 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 559.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $21.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 40.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares in the company, valued at $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.40.

Avis Budget Group Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

