Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by My Personal CFO LLC

My Personal CFO LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up about 4.7% of My Personal CFO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. My Personal CFO LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,145,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,292,000 after acquiring an additional 936,329 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,592,000 after acquiring an additional 450,366 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 734,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after acquiring an additional 361,073 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 354,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 325,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,901,000.

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $82.35. 100,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,085. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.57 and a one year high of $82.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.55.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

