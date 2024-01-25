Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 7,395 Shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NUBD. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 223.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 185,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the last quarter.

NUBD opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $22.64.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

