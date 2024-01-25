Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 59 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,137 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Salesforce by 30.2% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Salesforce by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after purchasing an additional 865,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $277.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $254.95 and its 200 day moving average is $227.58. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.10 and a twelve month high of $285.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $268.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 293,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $82,310,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

