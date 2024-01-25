Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 123 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

GLD opened at $187.29 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.19 and a 12 month high of $193.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.95 and a 200 day moving average of $182.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

