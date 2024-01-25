Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 117 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 114,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after purchasing an additional 21,470 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total transaction of $53,252.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,927,352.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its 200 day moving average is $97.19. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.