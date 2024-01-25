Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $940,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,432.8% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 5,307,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098,169 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,369,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,200,000 after buying an additional 3,684,443 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

