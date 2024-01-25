Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total transaction of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

MCHP stock opened at $91.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $68.75 and a one year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 50.90% and a net margin of 28.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.439 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

