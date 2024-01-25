Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,230 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 18,046 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 54,356 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $962,000. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $1,831,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $19,509,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $114.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $315.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.63. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $82.04 and a 52-week high of $127.54.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 703.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,427.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

