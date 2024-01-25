Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.9% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.29.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $184.34 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $186.40. The firm has a market cap of $74.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $166.68.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $461,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,080,935.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,833 shares of company stock worth $9,750,104 over the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

