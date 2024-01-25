Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 93 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 730.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $294.00 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $204.04 and a one year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.79.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

