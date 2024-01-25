Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 671 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,973 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,064 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $94.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $95.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on TJX. Evercore ISI began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

