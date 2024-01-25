Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Raised to Buy at Laurentian

Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$12.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.38.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.74. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$9.71 and a 52-week high of C$12.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.85 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

