Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

Insider Activity

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.46. 117,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,235. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $98.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

