Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,942 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,224 shares of company stock worth $7,890,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $253.63. 333,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.38 and a 12 month high of $256.48. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADSK

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.