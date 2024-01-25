Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) PT Lowered to $115.00

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $116.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ATO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $110.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $101.00 and a 52-week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 31.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,992,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343,701 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 98,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,554,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,962,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,815,000 after purchasing an additional 547,260 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 24.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,399,000 after purchasing an additional 533,372 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Atmos Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,772,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 527,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

