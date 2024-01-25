Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

AUB stock opened at $35.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.98. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $23.32 and a 12 month high of $41.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc grew its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 32,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

